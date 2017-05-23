Scoop: BMW Prepping Gently Restyled 2-Series Active Tourer

Spotted here in 225xe PHEV form, BMW's facelifted 2-Series Active Tourer is expected to boast both tech as well as styling updates, helping it fit in with the rest of the 2017 BMW range.
As you can see, the camouflage is about as light as it can get, which allows us to spot not only the new headlights with slightly more aggressive "Angel Eyes", but also what might be a differently styled kidney grille.
The front and rear bumpers could also receive some alterations, although it's impossible to tell through the camouflage right now.
As for the rear lights, they should feature new graphics once BMW ditches these prototypes in favor of the production model. Other changes should include an updated iDrive infotainment system and possibly some new materials inside, to go with a few new color options for the exterior.
At this point, we don't know if BMW have made any modifications to the 225xe's powertrain, which would otherwise boast 224 PS, a 6.7-second 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time and a pure electric range of 25 miles (40 km).
Expect BMW's refreshed 2-Series Active Tourer range to debut sometime this year, with models such as the Mercedes-Benz B-Class squarely in its sights.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops