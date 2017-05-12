Scoop: Lada Vesta Wagon Puts On Green Camo For Testing Phase

Since Lada began production on the current Vesta sedan back in 2015, the automaker has managed to deliver a direct rival for the likes of the Hyundai Solaris, Kia Rio and of course, Dacia's Logan.
Based on Lada's new B/C platform, developed by AvtoVAZ engineers in collaboration with Renault-Nissan, the Wagon model spotted here will go up again models like the Logan MCV, while utilizing the sedan's engine range.
By the way, it looks like that the render from two years ago of the Vesta Combi was pretty spot-on if we were to carefully peel away the green camouflage with our imagination. Lada have clearly left the profile design unchanged, just like the wheel design.
In terms of dimensions, we don't expect the Vesta Wagon to grow in width (1,764 mm / 69.4 in), height (1,497 mm / 58.9 in), nor wheelbase (2,635 mm / 103.7 in), although overall length and boot volume should go up from the sedan's 4,410 mm (173.6 in) and 480 liters (16.9 cu-ft).
As for the aforementioned engine range, it should utilize the sedan's Renault-sourced 1.6-liter 16V 106 HP unit, mated to either a five-speed manual or an automatic, as well as a 1.8-liter 16V unit, with 122 HP and 170 Nm (125 lb-ft) of torque.
Trim levels should also carry on from the 4-door version, which means buyers will be able to choose between Classic, Comfort and Suite specs, featuring two airbags, ABS, ESP, electric power steering, hill start assist, air conditioning and an audio system as standard across the range.
The new Lada Vesta Wagon is expected to go into production next year, with most of its components produced locally, as the automaker will continue focusing on the Russian market.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops