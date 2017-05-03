Scoop: Mercedes-AMG Eyeing Audi S3 With New A40 Hot Hatch

Mercedes has been testing the next-generation A-Class for several months and it appears the company could be working on a hot hatch to slot below the A45 AMG.
Recently spotted undergoing testing in Southern Europe, this prototype is heavily camouflaged but we can see the car has been equipped with larger air intakes and a high-performance braking system with drilled rotors and larger calipers. The model only sports a dual exhaust system but spy photographers noted it had a much deeper sound than other A-Class prototypes.
The model is almost certainly an AMG variant as it was part of a convoy of other AMG models and prototypes. However, it might not be the next A45 AMG as that model is expected to be more extreme than the car seen here.
This leads us to believe the car is a mid-level AMG variant, rumored to be called dubbed the A40 AMG. It is expected to compete with the Audi S3 featuring a 2.0-liter turbocharged four producing around 340 hp (345 PS). All wheel drive is likely to be standard.
Like the rest of the A-Class lineup, the A40 AMG will ride will on the MFA2 platform which is expected to be larger than lighter than its predecessor.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops