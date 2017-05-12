2018 BMW i8 Spyder: Here's A Close Up Scoop Of The Roadster

With BMW confirming a 2018 debut of the topless version of the i8 plug-in hybrid sports car, our spies got the chance to shoot a late prototype from a close distance.
Despite the full-body camouflage, the new design features of the upcoming i8 Spyder can be seen almost clearly, with the car getting a set of buttresses behind the seats along with a new rear panel that retains some of the aerodynamic wizardry first seen on the fixed-rood i8.
Under the futuristic skin, the new BMW i8 Spyder is expected to feature the same updates with the upcoming facelifted i8 Coupe, meaning a slight bump in the power output of the pug-in hybrid powertrain from the current 362hp to around 380hp and a bigger battery pack that will increase significantly the i8’s all-electric range.
The chassis is also going to be updated with revised suspensions settings while the interior will receive new trims and materials, along with the company’s latest infotainment system and new additions to the driver assistance systems’ range.
There is still a question whether the new BMW i8 Spyder will keep the butterfly doors of the Coupe or not, but given the i8’s carbon tub, we predict that the impressive door mechanism will remain.
BMW has already announced a 2018 launch for the i8 Spyder, which should mean that we could expect a full reveal towards the end of the year.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops