Scott Dixon Walks Away From Horrific Indy 500 Crash [w/Video]

Indy 500 pole-sitter Scott Dixon was extremely fortunate to survive a brutal crash that ended with his car becoming airborne and smashing into the retaining wall.
Thankfully, the tub of the vehicle remained intact, allowing him to walk away from what could have otherwise been a potentially fatal accident, especially at those speeds.
The incident occurred when fellow racer Jay Howard lost control of his car, cutting in front of Dixon, a four-time IndyCar Series champion, who at that point was unable to avoid the collision.
"A little bit beaten up," stated Dixon when asked how he was feeling during an interview after the crash. "Glad everybody was OK. Definitely a wild ride."
Dixon's crash caused the race to stop for 18 minutes, as reported by the LA Times, so that workers could clear the track and repair the safety fencing. You can watch the severe accident from multiple angles in the videos that follow.