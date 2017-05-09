Seat Ateca Cupra Looks Ready For Its Global Premiere

Some six months have passed since the Seat Ateca Cupra was scooped completely undisguised, but the Spanish brand has yet to reveal it to the public.
Once it does, though, we will learn about its technical specs and sportier cabin, as its exterior design is visible in these two short films, dominated by the different bumpers on both ends, quad tailpipe exhaust system, and large wheels that spin around beefier brakes.
Seat are keeping their lips sealed when it comes to the powertrain, but it's been reported that the new Ateca Cupra will likely use the 2.0-liter TFSI petrol engine that powers the Leon.
In the updated hot hatch, the mill makes 300PS (296hp) and 380Nm (280lb-ft) of torque, and it's believed that these numbers will be retained on the range-topping compact SUV, thus allowing it to go from 0 to 100km/h (62mph) in around 6 seconds.
Those who cannot wait for the automaker to launch the sporty model this year can choose the FR flavor, which is powered by a new 2.0-liter TFSI petrol unit, producing 190PS (187hp). This version can be had with a manual or a DSG automatic gearbox, and depending how much one is willing to spend, all-wheel drive system can become part of the package.