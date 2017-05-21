Seat Reportedly Nixes A New Ibiza Cupra Hot Hatch

Seat recently introduced a new Ibiza, and it's just now beginning to reach dealers. But if you're been waiting for the Cupra performance version to follow, we're afraid we have bad news.
According to Motor1, Seat won't be offering a new Ibiza Cupra. Apparently the Spanish automaker feels that the market for B-segment hot hatches has been dwindling, leaving it not worthwhile to pursue this time around.
As a result, the Ibiza FR with the 1.5-liter turbo four and its 150 horsepower will be the most potent version on offer. But the Cupra isn't the only casualty of the fifth-gen Ibiza's arrival. Word has it that there won't be a two/three-door SportCoupe version or a five-door wagon, either. Instead VW's Latin-flavored brand will be focusing on a CNG version powered by compressed natural gas for certain markets.
That doesn't mean, however, that there won't be any new Cupras altogether. The larger Leon will still get the Cupra treatment, and an Ateca Cupra performance crossover appears to be in the works as well. But with the Ibiza Cupra and Skoda Fabia RS out of the running, those hoping for a supermini hot hatch will have to look to sister-brand Volkswagen's Polo GTI instead – or to competitors like the Ford Fiesta ST and Renault Clio RS.