Seat To Celebrate Its Roots With 600 BMS Concept In Barcelona

Of the major car shows taking place in Europe each year, the Automobile Barcelona expo hardly ranks among the most prominent. But at least one automaker is paying close attention – and that's Seat, which just so happens to be based nearby.
Seat will take the occasion to unveil the new Ateca FR for the first time at its home show, but we've already seen that. What's caught our attention here is something else altogether.
Alongside the Ateca FR and Leon Cupra 300, VW's Spanish division will showcase a concept car called the Seat 600 BMS. Though details at this point are as scarce as photos (of which Seat's only released this one), the Barcelona Motor Show concept appears to be a classic Seat 600 – which it made under license from Fiat between 1957 and 1973 – only spruced up and restomodded.
Based on a 600D, the show car features a retractable canvas roof panel (not unlike today's Fiat 500C) and suicide front doors. It's being done up in metallic light grey paint, orange trim, and keeps its original rolling stock.
While it may seem odd to celebrate a model that was a competitor's design in the first place, the 600 celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and Seat is apparently eager to mark the occasion.