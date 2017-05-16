Sedan Skids Across Three Lanes, Smashes Violently Into Fence

This horrific crash was captured on dashcam two weeks ago near Ramnicu Valcea, Romania, and a bad temper may have been the cause.
According to one of the YouTube users from the comments section, who claims to have been present on the road at that particular time, the man in the red saloon wanted to cut off another motorist in a Dacia Logan.
The Logan can be seen driving on the wrong side of the road for a few moments, before hopping back in its own lane. A traffic beef would certainly explain why the driver of the saloon cut ahead of everybody the way he did. Unfortunately, he lost control of the car in the end.
Of course, if the witness account isn't correct, we're pretty much back to square one, not knowing why the driver did what he did, but the fact that he exited the vehicle on his own two feet after such a violent impact is a sole positive.
Note: Mind the colorful language if you happen to speak Romanian