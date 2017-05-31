Semi Truck Fails To Notice Car While Changing Lanes, Accident Ensues

Blind spot or not, incidents such as this one can easily be avoided as long as you check your mirrors thoroughly while keeping track of the cars in your vicinity.
This crash occurred in Brisbane, Australia and probably left the driver of that 5-door Holden Astra quite bewildered as he suddenly found himself facing the wrong way.
The good news is this wasn't a severe impact, although that doesn't make it any less unacceptable. As for avoiding incidents such as these, the driver of the dashcam car stated the following in the video's description: "I knew the truck had to keep left ahead, so I left space for him. Car was then in truck's blind spot as truck changed lanes."
While that probably makes for good defensive driving, one can't really expect to constantly avoid driving on the left side of a truck, especially in Australia or other places where cars are RHD.