Shelby Lets Loose With Widebody 2017 Super Snake Concept

The Super Snake name is synonymous for being applied to some of the craziest Ford Mustangs ever created by Shelby and for the most part, these cars have been designed as straight-line monsters that can out-pace European exotics.
With its new Super Snake, officially dubbed the Widebody Concept, Shelby has gone down a different route by creating a hardcore Mustang that has been designed to deliver the ultimate in performance around a racetrack.
Shelby has yet to make a decision about whether or not the concept will reach production but the finished product looks ready to show the Camaro ZL1 what it's capable of with an overhauled exterior and interior and most importantly, some serious mechanical modifications.
Shelby has installed a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine under the hood which delivers 750 hp, more than enough to leave the GT350R for dead. To complement the increased power are four-piston Brembo calipers and 16-inch rotors at the front and 14-inch rotors at the rear.
Arguably of more importance than the improved straight line and braking performance are the chassis changes. This includes adjustable coilover suspension, new rear lower control arms, a 4-inch wider rear track and a 2.5-inch wider track up front.
Speaking about the car, Shelby American vice president of operations Vince LaViolette said “It will deliver more communication to the driver and better absorb track imperfections. The wide body Super Snake concept is every road racer’s dream.”