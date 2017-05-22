Shelby Previews Styling Pack For Mustang GT350 And GT350R

Shortly after debuting its widebody Mustang Super Snake concept and the F-150 Super Snake, Shelby has teased a small styling kit it will soon offer for the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R models.
Appropriately dubbed the Shelby American Styling Package, the kit includes a set of lightweight black wheels with unique Shelby center caps, a subtle striping package and a new tail panel that reads ‘Shelby’.
Motor Authority reports that there will also be distinctive floor mats and a numbered dash plaque.
Although Ford recently said the GT350 and GT350R will continue to be sold for the 2018 model year, the Styling Package has been designed exclusively for 2015-2017 models.
Further details about the package will be announced shortly with prices expected to start from $6,499.