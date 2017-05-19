Skoda Considering A Karoq vRS, Could Have 300 PS

Skoda CEO Bernhard Maier has revealed the company could offer a high-performance version of the new Karoq.
Speaking to Autocar at the crossover's unveiling in Sweden, Maier said "We have from our customer base very clear feedback that there is obviously a demand in having an SUV with our vRS logo." Maier went on to say the company is exploring the idea and will likely have a "substantial discussion" about it but the model hasn't been approved as of yet.
The most powerful version of the Karoq has a 2.0-liter TDI four-cylinder engine which develops 190 PS (187 hp) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. It is connected to a seven-speed DSG transmission and an all-wheel drive system which enables the crossover to accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 7.8 seconds before hitting a top speed of 211 km/h (131 mph).
That's not exactly slow but speculation suggests the Karoq vRS could be equipped with the 2.0-liter TSFI four-cylinder engine from the upcoming Seat Ateca Cupra. It is expected to produce 300 PS (296 hp) and 380 Nm (280 lb-ft) of torque. This could allow the crossover to accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in around 6 seconds.
Besides talking about a Karoq vRS, Maier hinted the company could offer a plug-in hybrid variant in the future. It could possibly use the same powertrain as the upcoming Superb and Kodiaq hybrids.