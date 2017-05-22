Skoda Karoq Looks Sportier In RS And Monte Carlo Trim

Skoda is the latest automaker betting big on the SUV craze. Following the introduction of the new Kodiaq, the Czech automaker has revealed the smaller Karoq. So what's next?
Sportier versions of the Karoq, that's what – like the ones you see here. Rendered by X-Tomi Design, these images give us an idea of what Skoda's compact crossover would look like in two sporty new guises.
Most enticing is the RS version, rendered here in white. Skoda's top sporting designation, the RS treatment (or vRS in the UK) is most regularly applied to the Octavia, but has also been implemented on the smaller Ibiza. Rumor has it that a Karoq RS could pack as much as 300 horsepower and stand as a Bohemian counterpart to the forthcoming Seat Ateca Cupra.
That'll likely prove too rich for some customers' blood, so we could see a Monte Carlo version as well. That's the name Skoda has used to distinguish sporty-looking models that don't have any real mechanical upgrades, but do at least look the part with blacked-out brightwork and color-keyed trim. Skoda currently offers that package on the Citigo, Fabia, and Rapid – as well as the Yeti that the Karoq is now due to replace. So it stands to reason that it'd make its way to the new model as well.