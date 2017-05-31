Skoda Kodiaq Nabs 5 Stars From Euro NCAP, New Suzuki Swift Gets Just 3

Euro NCAP have published their latest results with regards to four new models, specifically the Skoda Kodiaq, MINI Countryman, Nissan Micra, and the new Suzuki Swift.
Skoda's flagship SUV didn’t disappoint, as it received a maximum 5-star safety rating, and so did the new MINI Countryman, as both vehicles benefit from standard automatic emergency braking.
At the opposite end, the latest generation Nissan Micra scored just four stars with standard equipment, and five stars with the optional city pack, as the latter features AEB pedestrian and lane assistance.
The 2017 Suzuki Swift on the other hand nabbed a 3-star rating as standard, and 4 stars with the optional safety equipment. These differences between the four vehicles tested by the European safety specialists have nothing to do with Adult Occupant protection, as all of them were awarded with 5 stars for it, but with the fitment of advanced driver assistance systems.
"Euro NCAP started rewarding AEB pedestrian systems last year, and we have seen a rapid uptake of the technology. We hope to see as fast an adoption of AEB systems that detect cyclists, when tests of those systems for part of the rating next year. For 20 years, Euro NCAP has been pushing manufacturers to fit new and better safety technologies: originally, such things as airbags and pre-tensions and, nowadays, advanced driver assistance systems that will form the building blocks for the automated vehicles tomorrow", said the safety specialists' Secretary General, Michiel van Ratingen.