Skoda Planning Electric Sports Car

After chasing the booming SUV categories with their new Kodiaq and Karoq, Skoda are now looking at the future with a whole bunch of zero-emission vehicles.
One of them will be a sports car, which will be inspired by the rear-engined and rear-wheel drive 110 R Coupe of the 1970s, AutoExpress reports, citing the brand's chief for technical development, Christian Strube.
The Skoda official answered "Yes, but electric!" when he was asked if the company would ever make a model like the 110 R again, he didn’t uncover any details about it, so it's uncertain when it will arrive, and what we can expect in terms of performance and range.
Once the zero-emission sports car debuts, though, it will probably be underpinned by the MEB architecture, which will be shared with other EVs made by the Volkswagen Group.
However, before the exciting model will enter development, it's likely that the Czech automaker will target the large volume EV segments with five other vehicles, which were already confirmed. These include an electric version of the Citigo, set to debut in 2019, and the production version of the Vision E Concept that debuted last month, in Shanghai, one year later, among others.
Note: Skoda Vision E Concept pictured