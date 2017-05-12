Skoda Previews The New Karoq Ahead Of Its Debut Next Week

Skoda is preparing to roll out its new Karoq next week. But before it does, it's giving us a glimpse at what to expect.
Several glimpses, in fact, as the Czech automaker has revealed five new teaser images (in addition to the nameplate previously announced) of the forthcoming compact crossover.
The latest embodiment of Skoda's current design theme, the Karoq will feature the brand's signature grille, flanked by (optional) LED headlights, with (standard) LED taillights around back – all with “crystalline” elements evocative of Czech glassware and sharply angled to make the model stand out in an already crowded segment.
At 172.5 inches long, 72.5 inches wide, 63 inches tall, and riding on a 104-inch wheelbase, it's closer in size (for comparison's sake) to the previous third-generation Toyota RAV4 than the newer, larger fourth-gen model. It's also a fair bit bigger (in every dimension but height) than the Yeti it replaces – to say nothing of the larger Kodiaq under which it will be positioned in Skoda's growing SUV lineup.
An optional VarioFlex rear seating arrangement will allow for individual positioning, folding, and even removal of each of the rear seats. With those seats in place, it can accommodate over 18 cubic feet of stuff. Push them forward and it can swallow more than 20 cubic feet. Fold 'em flat: 58. Take 'em out: 64 – two more than the outgoing Yeti, but still substantially less than the RAV4, Ford Escape/Kuga, or the class-leading Honda CR-V, which can swallow 76 cubic feet with the rear seats folded (but still in place).
Cargo space aside, the interior is set to incorporate a horizontally differentiated design, large air vents, LED ambient lighting, and the latest onboard infotainment technologies that the Volkswagen Group has to offer. Look for its debut in Stockholm on May 18 before the Skoda Karoq reaches dealers in the second half of this year – and check out the teaser images in the gallery below in the meantime.