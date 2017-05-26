Skoda Superb Adds New Equipment For 2018MY

Unlike the smaller Octavia with its controversial double-headlight pattern, the Superb remains largely untouched for 2018, on the outside.
It does benefit from a new metallic color, called Velvet Red, and a new set of 19-inch light alloy Acamar wheels, but besides these, you won't be able to tell the difference between this one, and the older models, until catching a glimpse of the interior.
This is where the Czech manufacturer added Care Connect, with automatic emergency call, a standard feature from the Ambition up, regardless of the infotainment system chosen.
Speaking of the latter, the company offers optimized Colombus and Swing systems, whose displays have grown from 8 to 9.2 inches, and from 5 to 6.5 inches, respectively. Remote access is also possible with the Connect App, as the SmartLink+ feature offers new possibilities for networking between the car and your smartphone, and there is improved communication among occupants, with the Digital Voice Enhancement, which transmits the voice of the front seat occupants to the rear, via a microphone.
Depending on how much customers are willing to pay for the 2018MY sedan and estate, Skoda can also add an optional driver's seat, with massage, ventilation and memory functions.
Other novelties include the addition of a new acoustic film between the two glass surfaces of the front side windows, which lowers noise levels, plus the Park Distance Control with Maneuver Assist, which warns drivers using optical and acoustic signals, and applies the brakes automatically, if necessary, while parking.