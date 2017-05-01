Small Automakers Cashing In On Demand For Bespoke Supercars

The likes of Koenigsegg, Spyker and Rimac are all cashing in on demand from U.S. customers for bespoke supercars that stand out from the pack.
All three are relatively new to the US, and as it remains the world's largest market for high-performance vehicles, the three small manufacturers rightfully consider it crucially important.
Speaking with Auto Express at the NY Auto Show, Koenigsegg sales boss Tariq Ali said that the customers of the Swedish automaker have enough money to not worry about choosing between an 'Egg or a rival, they'll just buy both, whether that be a Rimac or a Spyker or both.
The chief executive of Spyker, Victor Muller, echoed Ali's sentiments, revealing that it is often quite easy to find customers.
“A typical customer? When he was young, he bought a Porsche 911. But all his peers had them, too. So he goes for a Ferrari, Bentley or Aston. Then he moves to suburbia and finds that ‘everyone’ has a Ferrari 488. That’s very embarrassing. So that’s when he goes to a boutique brand like Spyker.”
According to the chief operating officer of Rimac, Monika Mikac, convincing a prospective customer to buy its Concept_One electric supercar simply involves a test drive, so confident is the company in its sole production model.
Looking beyond bespoke automakers like these, established brands like McLaren and Lamborghini enjoyed record sales in 2016, proving that the market is stronger than ever.