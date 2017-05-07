Smart Goes Back To Basics With Spartan Pure Models

Buyers on the lookout for Smart's ForTwo and ForFour now have one more option, a new base spec version called Pure.
Slotting right under the Passion grade, the new Pure models start from £9,995 ($12,882) for the ForTwo and from £10,490 ($13,520) for the ForFour, which makes it £1,375 ($1,772) more affordable in both cases.
There is an obvious equipment penalty when choosing the new entry-level, but the list does include 9 colors to choose from, standard 15-inch wheels, halogen headlights with LED DRLs, black tridion cell and grille, electrically adjustable and heated side mirrors, electric windows, audio system, and height-adjustable steering wheel and driver's seat. For an additional £575 ($741), the Smart brand will throw in an automatic climate control.
This version of the Smart ForTwo and ForFour is only available with the 1.0-liter petrol engine that delivers 71 horses to the wheels, through a five-speed stick shift. In this form, the automaker claims that both cars can reach a top speed of 94mph (151km/h), and achieve a combined fuel economy of 67.3 UK mpg (56.04 US mpg / 4.2 l/100 km), while emitting 97 g/km of CO2.
Deliveries will commence in July.