Someone Squeezed 650HP Out Of A VW Golf V R32

You'd have better chances of seeing high-end supercars at drag races and tuning shows, rather than a good old hot hatch, such as the Volkswagen Golf V R32.
But this isn’t the stock version, which has 250 horses and 320Nm (236lb-ft) of torque and is capable of going from rest to 100km/h (62mph) in 6.5sec and up to a top speed electronically capped at 250km/h (155mph), but a highly modified one.
Tweaking it resulted in a staggering 650HP, which makes it more powerful not only than a Lamborghini Gallardo, but as the newer Huracan LP 610-4, too.
We're not sure how its owner managed to squeeze all of that muscle from the V6 lump, or if he swapped it for a larger unit, but he sure must have spent lots of time (and cash) on it. The result is well worth it, as the car is now capable of completing half a mile at 259,17km/h (161,04mph) on the drag strip.
Despite going through a few operations beneath the skin, which also added a new braking system with Audi RS calipers at the front and Lamborghini-branded ones at the rear, its exterior remains pretty much stock, and this makes it a true sleeper.