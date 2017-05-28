Someone Thought This BMW M3 Body Kit Was A Good Idea...

Modifying old Bimmers is still a thing, apparently, and when the car is an M3, purists are entitled to call it sacrilege.
Starting with what used to be the range-topping version of the 3-Series, from the E36 generation, this owner wanted to make it unique, and he managed to do just that, albeit not necessarily in a good way.
Posted on Reddit, the images reveal the car fitted with a custom body kit that made the fenders much wider, modified the bumpers on both ends, applied a weird pattern to the doors, a boot lid mounted spoiler, and made room for a new set of taillights.
The owner then chose to finish the aftermarket parts in a bright orange paint, which comes in contrast with the original blue shade of the car, with the blue folding soft top, and with what seems to be a red leather interior, and white dashboard.
Now that's a good enough recipe of ruining a car that still struggles to become a collector's item, isn’t it?