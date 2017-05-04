Someone Trashed A Brand New Dodge Challenger Hellcat After Only 18 Miles

A wrecked Dodge Challenger Hellcat in B5 Blue with only 18 miles (less than 30km) on the odo has popped up for sale.
There's no word on what happened, but if our eyes aren't playing mind games on us and the airbags did not deploy, then this probably happened when the car was turned off, possibly during transport or when it was parked.
The smashed Hellcat currently resides with Cleveland Power & Performance, which specializes in custom cars, salvage rebuilds and restomods, among others.
While the American muscle car has definitely seen better days, a closer inspection at the pictures shows that the interior looks immaculate. Furthermore, aside from the low mileage, the engine bay also looks unharmed, which means that 6.2-liter 707 HP engine can still make someone happy.
You can replace doors, fenders, windows, and even the wonky rear axle, but that crumpled roof and A-, B- and C-pillars could mean it's the end of the road for this Hellcat and the only salvation is a transplant.