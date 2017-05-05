Someone Tried Selling Their 2018 Honda Civic Type R Spot For $85k

As Americans prepare to get their first taste of a Type R branded model from Honda, it appears as though one reservation holder has tried to make a serious buck before the 2018 Civic Type R’s launch.
A couple of days ago, Tire Meets Road discovered a Craigslist ad (since deleted), where the seller was looking to off-load his spot for a new Type R for a crazy $85,000. To put that into perspective, the world’s fastest front-wheel drive production around the ‘Ring is expected to start at $35,000 in the U.S.
In the advertisement, the seller claimed that delivery of the car was scheduled for June 15th or potentially sooner and that strangely, it was unknown what color the car will be.
“I am solely selling this vehicle because of an opportunity to make money to fund my other interest. I am absolutely in love with this car and have no problems keeping it if I am not satisfied with the offers,” the seller said.
Craigslist is full of trolls and there’s a very good chance the seller doesn’t even have a Type R on order. However, if the advertisement was real, it could be just the first in a number which are likely to appear prior to the car’s local launch.