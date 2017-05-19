Sounds Like Volvo Has A Winner On Its Hands With The All-New XC60

The all-new Volvo XC60 is one of the most anticipated SUVs in its segment and the time has come for the first reviews to deliver their verdict.
Build on the same SPA modular platform that underpins the successful XC90, S90 and V90 models, the new XC60 wants to continue and further boost the surprising market results brought by its predecessor, which was on offer for nine years now.
Stylistically it looks like a slightly shrunken XC90, which isn’t a bad thing since customers seem to love Volvo’s latest design language, but the new XC60 also comes with a range of competitive engines and a beautiful cabin packed with all the latest technology as well.
From the fine materials to that distinctive infotainment system, the interior looks to be one of the most inviting places to sit in the segment while the engine lineup features some cool tricks to overcome the fact that all the powerplants are four-cylinder units, including supercharging, turbocharging, a combination of both, an air tank that keeps the turbos spooled for minimal lag and a hybrid 400hp version.
Autocar reviews the all-new Volvo XC60 in the D5 version, which is powered by a 232hp 2.0-litre diesel mated to an eight-speed automatic, in the video linked below.