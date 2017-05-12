South Korea Recalls 240,000 Hyundai And Kias After Whistleblower Leak

The government of South Korea has ordered that about 240,000 Hyundai and Kia models be recalled following a tip from a whistleblower.
The whistleblower, ex-Hyundai employee Kim Gwang-ho, raised concerns about defects affecting 12 different models on sale in the nation. His tip-off has prompted the government to issue its first ever compulsory vehicle recall.
BBC News reports that the two automakers refused to issue voluntary recalls after claiming that the defects did not compromise safety.
Vehicles affected include the Hyundai Sonata, i30, Genesis models, the Kia Mohave and Kia Carnival, among others. Defects impacting the vehicles range from problems with vacuum pipes to parking brake lights, fuel hoses and more.
These latest recalls come shortly after Hyundai and Kia issued a recall for 1.3 million vehicles in the U.S.