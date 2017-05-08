Speed Off In The Top 10 Cars From The Fast And Furious Movies

It's been nearly a month since The Fate of the Furious hit theaters, bringing with it the end of what was arguably the most successful automotive film franchise in the history of cinema, stretching back all the way to 2001.
Over the course of seven feature films and 16 years, the FF series has brought out some big names, like Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. But the real stars of the movies, we needn't tell you, were the cars.
Between the amped-up American muscle cars and the extensively tuned Japanese metal, there've been too many awesome rides featured in the movies to count. Fortunately the folks at Donut Media have put together this video highlighting (what they felt at least are) the Top 10 cars to appear in the seven installments of the Fast & Furious film franchise – from the instantly recognizable '94 Toyota Supra in the original to the jacked 1970 Dodge Charger in the final episode.
Run down the list in the four-minute clip below and sound off in the comments below that. Just remember that while the original series may have reached its conclusion, there are still some spin-offs to follow – so you can bet there'll be more fast-paced action and custom wheels still to come.