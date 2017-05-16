Spied: New Hyundai i30 N Is Korea's VW Golf GTI Fighter

The Hyundai i30 N has been spied up close at a gas station near the Nürburgring.
Looking virtually production ready, the highly camouflaged prototype has been equipped with a new front bumper that features larger air intakes and horizontal LED daytime running lights. The car also has new side skirts and larger alloy wheels that are backed up by a high-performance braking system with red calipers.
The sporty styling continues at the rear as designers installed a larger rear spoiler with a triangular third-brake light. The hot hatch also boasts a new rear bumper and a sporty dual exhaust system.
Hyundai has been teasing the car for months but little is known about its performance credentials. Regardless, reports have suggested the i30 N will come equipped with a driver-focused power steering system, stiffer engine and transmission mounts, as well as a returned suspension with a new front axle knuckle for sharper turn-ins.
A turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is expected to power the model and it will reportedly have outputs of 250 PS (246 hp) and 275 PS (271 hp). A six-speed manual will likely be standard but an automatic gearbox could be optional.
The i30 N may be unveiled later this month at the 24 Hours Nürburgring race which kicks off on May 27th.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops