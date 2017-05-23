Sporty 2018 Audi SQ5 Has All The Premium SUV Bases Covered

Audi seem to have a winner in their hands with the all-new SQ5, which can be used as a daily driver, taken on vacations, and handles pretty well on a twisty mountain road.
And this happens for a good reason, as beneath its pretty skin, the compact premium SUV uses the same engine as the S4 saloon, a 3.0-liter TFSI V6 turbo, which churns out 349hp and 369lb-ft (500Nm) of torque.
Power is channeled to the Quattro all-wheel drive system through an 8-speed tiptronic gearbox, and it needs 5.4 seconds to cover the naught to 62mph (100km/h) sprint.
The Germans also fitted it with a special Off-Road mode, which is said to make it more operable once the comfort of the tarmac ends. However it will be some time until we'll find out if it's really not afraid of getting its panels dirty, as this review, posted by TheFastLaneCar, may be popping the question, but they have yet to answer it.
Nevertheless, in between having some snacks and doing some whale watching, Roman Mica put the SQ5 to the test and found it to be fast, fun to drive, and very well equipped, especially in this flavor, which costs a rather steep $65,800, or more than $11,000 over the entry-level variant.