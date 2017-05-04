SsangYong Adds Extra Safety Tech To Tivoli UK Range

SsangYong's first ever B-segment SUV is receiving a number of safety enhancements for 2017, as UK prices now start from £13,300 for the Tivoli and £19,200 for the Tivoli XLV.
Among the Tivoli's safety features, we count Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking System, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keeping Assist, High Beam Assistance and Traffic Sign Recognition.
"This is a quantum leap forward in safety for cars in this class," said SsangYong Motor UK CEO, Paul Williams. "I am really proud of what our colleagues in Korea have achieved, and it means we can now offer cars that achieve the 4-star NCAP rating."
Further enhancements include the fully adjustable steering wheel (rake and reach), improved ventilation for front seat passengers, plus reclining rear seats for increased comfort. There's also a new 2-position base for the boot floor, meant to provide better load carrying practicality and flexibility.
While both Tivoli versions feature the same type of improvements for 2017, the larger XLV also gets heated rear seats for extra passenger comfort.
All Tivoli models come standard with seven airbags, ESP, Active Rollover Protection, Brake Assist, Hill Start Assist and Emergency Stop Signal, a tire pressure monitoring system and a warning reminder for all five seat belt positions.
As for trim levels, the Tivoli EX gets Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking, while the ELX and all Tivoli XLV variants receive the full safety pack, which has all six previously mentioned active safety features.