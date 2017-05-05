SsangYong Launches Restyled 2017 Korando In The UK

SsangYong's facelifted Korando is set to go on sale in the UK this week, with prices starting from £17,000 for the base-spec two-wheel drive SE model.
Move up in the range and you'll find the SE 4x4 spec at £18,500, the ELX 4x4 at £22,000 and the ELX automatic from £23,500.
Changes to the exterior include the distinctive new grille and headlight treatment, similar to the Tivoli and Tivoli XLV, new fog lights, lower valance and bonnet. The 2017 Korando also sports daytime running lights with 11 LED lamps for improved visibility.
Inside, all models feature a new and more ergonomic steering wheel, electrically operated and heated door mirrors with puddle lamps, RDS radio, iPod & Bluetooth connectivity, air conditioning, tinted glass and roof rails.
Customers who want more should turn their attention towards the ELX spec, which adds front and rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera, 7" touchscreen, TomTom sat-nav, new 18" diamond-cut wheels, leather seats, heated steering wheel and heated front & rear seats.
Powering the 2017 Korando is a 2.2-liter diesel unit, producing 178 PS and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. The engine can be matched with either a 6-speed manual or the optional 6-speed Aisin automatic transmission.