SsangYong Launches Restyled 2017 Korando In The UK

SsangYong's facelifted Korando is set to go on sale in the UK this week, with prices starting from £17,000 for the base-spec two-wheel drive SE model.Move up in the range and you'll find the SE 4x4 spec at £18,500, the ELX 4x4 at £22,000 and the ELX automatic from £23,500.Changes to the exterior include the distinctive new grille and headlight treatment, similar to the Tivoli and Tivoli XLV , new fog lights, lower valance and bonnet. The 2017 Korando also sports daytime running lights with 11 LED lamps for improved visibility.Inside, all models feature a new and more ergonomic steering wheel, electrically operated and heated door mirrors with puddle lamps, RDS radio, iPod & Bluetooth connectivity, air conditioning, tinted glass and roof rails.Customers who want more should turn their attention towards the ELX spec, which adds front and rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera, 7" touchscreen, TomTom sat-nav, new 18" diamond-cut wheels, leather seats, heated steering wheel and heated front & rear seats.Powering the 2017 Korando is a 2.2-liter diesel unit , producing 178 PS and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. The engine can be matched with either a 6-speed manual or the optional 6-speed Aisin automatic transmission.