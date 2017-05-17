Straight Piping An S550 4MATIC Will Make It Brabus-Loud

If you live in the US and you're lucky enough to own a Mercedes-Benz S550, you're probably quite happy with its high levels of performance and comfort, not to mention ride quality.
The thing about non-AMG Mercs is that they tend to focus more the ride itself rather than being loud and aggressive beasts, although if you're into that sort of thing, there's a simple solution and it's called straight piping.
You're probably familiar with Parker from Vehicle Virgins by now. Since he owns this S550 4MATIC, himself plus a bunch of his friends thought up a good way to make it louder, inspired by a straight piped Audi RS7.
So how loud was the S550 after the procedure was done? As Parker puts it, reminiscent of a Brabus product, way more aggressive-sounding than before.
The best part is that with the S550, a louder exhaust is by no means false advertisement. It's powered by a 4.7-liter biturbo V8, with 449 horses at its disposal. It can also do 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 4.8 seconds, so it's got the straight line performance to bite down into the asphalt and back up its new-found bark.