Subaru Planning Electric Versions Of Its Cars Rather Than Exclusive EVs

Subaru is considering electric versions of its existing models, with record investments in the company’s R&D planned for this financial year.
Rather than designing an all-new electric model, Subaru leans towards installing electric powertrains to its current cars, according to Chief Executive Officer Yasuyuki Yoshinaga who gave an interview to Bloomberg.
This move will also allow Subaru to eliminate the need to partner with another automaker, according to the company’s CEO.
This strategy is contrasting the approach of many manufacturers, including Mercedes. The German company has opted to create a new sub-brand called EQ for its upcoming electric vehicles in a bid to give it more visibility against established EV brands like Tesla.
However Yoshinaga sees advantages in sticking with a single brand name; “If there’s already an attractive Subaru model, for example the XV crossover, and if a customer in Beijing wants one but is only allowed to buy an electric vehicle, if there’s no electric version then he can’t buy it,” he said. “Providing the choice of an EV means the customer can still desire the same Subaru.”
Subaru is currently prioritizing spending on electrification over other technologies, such as autonomous driving as their plan is to launch a plug-in hybrid model by next year. The company’s first all-electric model is also planned to hit the market by 2021.
Note: Subaru Ascent Concept pictured