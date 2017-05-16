Superb 1985 Audi Sport Quattro Brings The World Of Rallying To The Streets

With just 164 units produced, as part of the Group B homologation requirements, the Audi Sport Quattro is the true definition of an automotive unicorn.
Some of the examples that hit the used car market, or various auctions, over the years, sold for impressive money, and it was last September when an even rarer right-hand drive unit fetched the equivalent of $536,000.
Seeing this number makes the car pictured here look more affordable, as it's estimated to go for €300,000 to €350,000 ($328,500-$383,300), at RMSothebys' auction that takes place on the shores of Lake Como, Italy, on May 27.
Produced in December 1984, and first registered by Audi AG in May, the following year, this highly-capable coupe was sent back to the factory, within the first two years, to have its aluminum alloy engine block replaced with a new steel block. This was seen as a common upgrade, as the original blocks were porous and could crack.
Since its first major intervention, the Audi Sport Quattro has been 'fanatically maintained', as the vendor says, and had an engine overhaul in 2010, by MTM Mayer, when it was confirmed that the unit was capable of producing 348PS (343hp) and 348Nm (257lb-ft) of torque, which is slightly more than the stock model.
Other work included changing the windscreen, and some usual maintenance that surrounded the front axle wheel bearings, drive shaft, distributor, spark plugs, and air mass meter, as supported by the comprehensive history file.
It's believed that its owners drove it less than 10,000km (6,214miles) in the last 10 years, and since 2012, the vehicle has been stored in a warehouse, and moved regularly. It currently has 90,500km (56,234 miles) on the odo.
Bidders should know that the car born in the world of rallying will be subjected to a full Audi inspection, prior to the sale, with all the necessary work taken care of.