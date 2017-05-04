Sutton Launches Bespoke Range Rover Program In London

Luxury car specialist Clive Sutton is launching a tailor-made personalization program for the latest Range Rover models at the 2017 London Motor Show.
These upgrades will be available through the company's Sutton Bespoke division and will include multiple exterior and interior styling packages, as well as engine tuning and exhaust, wheels and tire enhancements.
While full pricing and specs for the bespoke packages will be announced in due course, some special offers will be available for those attending this year's London Motor Show, as long as they make their way to the Clive Sutton stand.
In a nutshell, the enhancements include refinished bumpers, mirrors, exterior trim and grilles (using high-quality paint as well as carbon fiber), although buyers can also get a full 'aero' body kit, which means a new front bumper, roof spoiler, flared arches (with a wide-track wheel kit), custom brake calipers and new exhaust finishers.
The lightweight, 22" 10-spoke alloys can be finished in matte graphite, silver and black, and there's a range of performance tuning upgrades that's also available.
As for the interior, Sutton Bespoke has developed a specific two-tone leather seat upholstery, whereas the discreet 'Sutton' badging found throughout the car is meant to denote the fact that you're sitting in a truly bespoke Range Rover model.