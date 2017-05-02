Sydney Uber Driver Mistakenly Picks Up Prostitute Instead Of Passenger

You can meet some interesting characters using Uber and one driver in Sydney, Australia recently experienced that to the fullest possible extent.
Last Thursday night at around 9:30 pm, Daniel Moore received an Uber booking from a woman named Chelsea in the east of Sydney.
When Moore went to pick up Chelsea, she jumped in the car and the two started chatting away. Unbeknownst to him, it wasn’t actually Chelsea who he was driving around, it was a prostitute.
After the chat between the two turned to sex, confusion can be heard in their voices and after Moore declines the woman’s advance, the sex worker swiftly asked to be dropped off to allow her to get back to work.
The moment she exits the car and closes the door, the real Chelsea calls a clearly embarrassed Moore who has just realized his mistake.
You can’t make this stuff up folks.