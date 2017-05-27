Take A Detailed Tour Of The BMW 8-Series Concept

Hot on the heels of the stunning BMW 8-Series Concept premiering at Villa d'Este, Autobild had the exclusive opportunity to check out the concept up close.
Created to preview the marque's impending rival to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe, the concept represents a dramatic shift in BMW's design language and looks significantly sharper and sportier than the outgoing 6-Series. As Autobild points out, the dramatic exterior design has been matched by an equally as bold interior.
It has yet to be revealed what powertrain lurks beneath the vehicle's sleek bodywork, but if our info are correct the production model should receive three different turbocharged units, namely a range-topping 6.6-liter V12, a 4.4-liter V8 and a 3.0-liter six-cylinder.
Discussing the car at its launch, BMW chairman Harald Kruger said: “The forthcoming BMW 8-Series Coupe will demonstrate that razor-sharp dynamics and modern luxury can go hand-in-hand. This will be the next model in the expansion of our luxury-car offering and will raise the benchmark for coupes in the segment. In the process, we will strengthen our claim to leadership in the luxury class.”