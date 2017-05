Techrules Bringing Diesel-Electric Ren Supercar To Villa d'Este

PHOTO GALLERY

Chinese automaker Techrules will display its first production electric supercar at the 2017 Concorso d'Eleganza at the Villa d'Este.This exclusive event takes place on the shores of Lake Como in Italy, from Friday 26th May to Sunday 28th May.said Techrules founder & CEO, William Jin.At its peak, the Ren delivers a maximum power output of 1,305 PS (1,287 HP / 960 kW), while boasting a range of 1,170 km (727 miles) from 80 liters of diesel fuel (NEDC). It's also got a whopping 2,340 Nm (1,725 lb-ft) of torque, allowing it to accelerate to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.5 seconds, before maxing out at 320 km/h (199 mph).Thanks to its three-cockpit layout and dramatic design, the Ren will likely be one of the most striking vehicles on display at Villa d'Este.said the car's designer , Fabrizio Giugiaro.While Techrules' TREV technology will initially be integrated into the Ren, the engineering team is also currently developing variants of the technology for installation into conventional passenger and commercial vehicles.