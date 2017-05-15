Techrules Bringing Diesel-Electric Ren Supercar To Villa d'Este

Chinese automaker Techrules will display its first production electric supercar at the 2017 Concorso d'Eleganza at the Villa d'Este.
This exclusive event takes place on the shores of Lake Como in Italy, from Friday 26th May to Sunday 28th May.
"Following a very encouraging response to its debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March, the the 2017 Concorso d’Eleganza at the Villa d’Este is an ideal event for our supercar’s next outing. This prestigious event reflects the exclusivity of Ren, with its unique design set to make it one of the stars of the show," said Techrules founder & CEO, William Jin.
"This is the first of a number of exclusive events we hope to visit with the car over the coming year to showcase the first application of our revolutionary TREV technology which is nearing series production readiness."
At its peak, the Ren delivers a maximum power output of 1,305 PS (1,287 HP / 960 kW), while boasting a range of 1,170 km (727 miles) from 80 liters of diesel fuel (NEDC). It's also got a whopping 2,340 Nm (1,725 lb-ft) of torque, allowing it to accelerate to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.5 seconds, before maxing out at 320 km/h (199 mph).
Thanks to its three-cockpit layout and dramatic design, the Ren will likely be one of the most striking vehicles on display at Villa d'Este.
"We created a design that reflects Ren's stunning performance and innovation with a dramatic and distinctive fighter jet-style canopy and unique modular three-cockpit design. Futuristic elements such as the front laser headlights and ‘star-burst’ reversing LEDs add to the visual appeal, with the finest materials used inside to assure the highest levels of luxury," said the car's designer, Fabrizio Giugiaro.
"We are incredibly proud to have designed this supercar and look forward to sharing its unique characteristics to guests at the Concorso d'Eleganza at the end of the month."
While Techrules' TREV technology will initially be integrated into the Ren, the engineering team is also currently developing variants of the technology for installation into conventional passenger and commercial vehicles.