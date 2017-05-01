Tesla Activates Autonomous Braking For Autopilot 2.0 Vehicles

Tesla has confirmed that it has rolled out autonomous emergency braking for vehicles fitted with Autopilot 2.0, built since October 2016.
The day after Tesla introduced the over-the-air update, Consumer Reports lowered its rating for the Model S and Model X because of the lack of the automatic emergency braking. Unbeknownst to them, the automaker enabled the feature shortly before the publication of the report.
Although the most recent Model S and Model Xs now have autonomous braking, it isn't as comprehensive as the system fitted to those built prior to October of last year.
In fact, it can only operate at up to 28 mph (45 km/h) compared to the 90 mph limit (144 km/h) of the older vehicles. In a statement, Tesla said that it will introduce higher limits “later”.
Speaking about the update, Consumer Reports said that when it “confirms that the vast majority of Tesla owners have received this new [AEB] update, the scores will be revisited.”