Tesla Model 3 Details Allegedly Leak, Said To Hit 60MPH In 5.6 Sec
| By Michael Karkafiris
|
|
A list of specs on the new Tesla Model 3 has been reportedly leaked in the form of a comparison chart between the entry-level Tesla and the Model S.
According to InsideEVs, an inside source leaked this information along with the chart itself, as part of Tesla’s campaign to anti-sell the Model 3.
The chart itself is probably going to be used by Tesla’s salesmen to upsell the Model S to customers that are lured away by the success of the more affordable Model 3.
Musk recently admitted that this causes a concern for the company, leading them to create an ‘anti-sell’ campaign. “We want to be super clear that Model 3 is not version three of our car,” Musk said.
“Model 3 is essentially a smaller, more affordable version of the Model S with fewer features,” he added.
As for the comparison chart, it reveals that the Model 3 will be 184.8 inches long, with a 0-60mph in 5.6 seconds and over 215 miles of driving range on a single full charge. It also says that there will be a single 15-inch digital touchscreen display inside and repeats what we already knew, that Model 3 owners will have to pay for using the company’s Supercharger network.
