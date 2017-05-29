Tesla Model 3 Interior Takes Minimalism To The Extreme

A near-production spec Tesla Model 3 has been snapped during testing in California and interior images reveal that the cabin will be essentially identical to last year’s concept.
When the electric automaker provided the world with its first look at the Model 3 in 2016, the interior seemed a bit too simple and minimalistic to be put into production but evidently, these images confirm that the brand’s entry-level model has very few visual differences but will get a three-spoke wheel instead of the concept's two-spoke design.
As previous pictures have shown, the interior is dominated by a large touchscreen appearing to float in front of the dashboard. The car makes do without any kind of gauge cluster with all important information, including vehicle speed, being displayed on the screen. There are also no apparent physical buttons on the center console and only a large cubby hole and two cup holders.
The three-spoke steering wheel is also very minimalist while there are also no visible air vents, confirming previous reports that the vehicle will send air through thin slits in the dashboard.
Tesla says it will commence production of the Model 3 in July but the first units will be delivered to employees and not the general public. This will allow the company to iron out any faults it may find in the first batch of production models.
Images courtesy of Thomas Preisler/Facebook