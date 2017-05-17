Tesla Model 3 Next To Model S In Traffic Puts Size Into Perspective

In the words of Elon Musk, the new Tesla Model 3 is a smaller and more affordable version of the Model S, but with fewer features.
How much smaller you ask? Exact numbers aside, these pictures taken by Michael S and published by Electrek show just what you can expect to take away from having the Model 3 and Model S occupying the same background.
Also, we already know that the Model 3 will be slower than the S, but by no means slow overall. Musk even stated that the slowest Model 3 will still hit 60 mph (96 km/h) in 6 seconds, or about the same as a BMW 330i.
So once you get past the decent, yet not quite Ludicrous performance, the Model 3 sort of looks like a mix between the S and the X. It's certainly not as sleek nor as elegant as the Model S.
You can also argue that neither the front nor the rear are as aggressive as what you get on its larger sibling, and that short hood and large B-pillar make the Model 3 look a bit MPV-ish, which is good for visibility, less good for aesthetics, sort of.
According to Tesla, on paper, the Model 3 is about 20% smaller than the Model S, and in reality, it shows.