Tesla Model 3 To Have Fewer Than 100 Different Configurations

Tesla has revealed that the upcoming Model 3 will be offered in less than 100 different possible configurations, significantly less than the 1,500+ available for the Model S.
The news was confirmed after the electric automaker published a chart which compares the Model 3 with the Model S in a bid to avoid customer confusion between the pair.
The chart reveals that the Model 3 will initially only be offered with a single powertrain that’ll propel it to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 5.6 seconds and achieve a range exceeding 215 miles. By comparison, the Model S is offered in 75, 90 and 100 kWh battery guises as well as rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. Electrek reports that a second battery option for the Model 3 may be introduced at a later date.
Simplifying the customization options makes sense for Tesla, particularly considering Elon Musk’s lofty production goals for the Model 3. Even still, fewer than 100 different configurations is a seriously low number. Heck, Dodge’s Viper customization programme had over 50 million possible configurations. Admittedly, the two aren’t rivals but it helps put things into perspective.
The release of this chart appears to be Tesla’s latest move in attempting to ‘anti-sell’ the Model 3 and get reservation holders into the more-expensive Model S. Earlier this month however, Musk said that trying to anti-sell the firm’s entry-level model wasn’t working, revealing that orders are continuing to climb.