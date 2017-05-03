Tesla Model S P100 D: Sure It’s Fast, But How Good Is It To Drive?

By now, pretty much everyone knows that the Tesla Model S P100 D is probably the quickest accelerating four-door production vehicle on the planet and a true pioneer for all electric vehicles.
But being fast on a straight line doesn’t guarantee fun on the corners as well, with Drivetribe’s Jethro Bovingdon trying to dig deeper into the driving character of the latest Tesla Model S range-topper.
Packing 603hp and 713lb-ft of torque from the get go is a good start, courtesy of the two electric motors mounted on each axle, both of them fed from the 100kWh battery pack that guarantees you 315 miles of driving range.
It’s certainly interesting to see whether the chassis can live up to the electric powertrain’s demands when the road stops being straight but let’s face it, Tesla was never going for BMW M5-levels of engagement when they launched the P100 D.
It’s a new way of fun behind the wheel, and certainly one that silences even the most hardcore motoring enthusiasts out there.