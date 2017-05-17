Tesla Model S P85+ And BMW i3 Get On With It On The Wet

While there is a difference in performance between an extraordinarily fast electric saloon such as the Model S, and a modern-day PHEV/EV like the BMW i3, one can't help but feel that both these models still represent the pinnacle of electrified technology.
To be fair, the i3 was never made to be the fastest electric or extended range EV in the world, but a practical city car made with the latest and most advanced materials.
While something like the Model S P85+ may not be as fast as the flagship P100D, it's still capable of hitting 60 mph (96 km/h) in about 4 seconds, thanks to its total output of 421 PS (416 HP).
Back in 2013, Motortrend tested the P85+ to see how quickly it could cover a 1/4 mile, and the result was a respectable 12.7 seconds at 107.8 mph (173.5 km/h).
The BMW i3,. on the other hand, will do a 1/4 mile in about 15.3 seconds and hit 60 mph in about 6.5 seconds, according to Car and Driver tests. In other words, it's no match for the Tesla Model S.
Still, the little Bimmer did quite well off the line, not allowing the Tesla to pull away for a couple of seconds, though, it never really stood a chance.