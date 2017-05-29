Texas Police Reveal 'Coptimus Prime' Corvette Seized From Drug Dealer

It’s not just the police departments of Abu Dhabi and Dubai that have exotic sports cars in their inventory as the New Braunfels Police Department in Texas also has a rather impressive Chevrolet Corvette at its disposal.
Unlike some police departments which may receive high-end vehicles directly from automakers for PR purposes, the story behind this Corvette is a little more exciting; it was seized from a drug dealer.
The police department took to Facebook to clear up any confusion about the vehicle which has been in its possession since 2015. In that time, it has been transformed with a black and white police car wrap and fittingly dubbed Coptimus Prime.
The aggressive Corvette certainly stands out from any other police cars in the state and frequently makes appearances at local schools and at community events in an attempt to spark engagement and interaction between local residents and police.
The New Braunfels Police Department says it will eventually sell the Corvette at auction.