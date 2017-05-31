The 996-Gen Porsche 911 Is Much Better Than What Haters Would Have You Believe

The 996 generation of the Porsche 911 was built right after the beloved 993 and preceded the critically acclaimed 997 and it never quite hit a sweet spot with purists.
However, Doug DeMuro disagrees with the notion that the 996 deserves to be the worse 911 model, and it all starts with the number one complaint, which is that its interior looks a bit outdated.
He begins by saying that since most Porsche purists who complained about the 996's cabin were 993 owners, they should perhaps take a closer look at their own dashboard layout before criticizing a newer car.
Moving up to complaint no.2, it's the headlights of course. Strangely, DeMuro brushes over that by saying that you might as well just admire the car from its rear 3/4 angle, from which he thinks this is the best-looking 911 of all time. How do you feel about that?
There are of course a few more complaints to cover, but we'll let you see what those were for yourselves by watching the video. As for the way the 996 drives, well at least this reviewer seemed to enjoy every second of that experience.