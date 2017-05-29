The Alfa Romeo Giulia QV Is The Best Performance Car In Its Class

Normally, we wouldn’t be starting a review with its verdict, but then again, this isn’t your average high-performance compact premium saloon; it's the Alfa Romeo Giulia QV.
And it has to live up to its heritage by being sexier than the old 159, and at least on the same level (if not better) with the Mercedes-AMG C63 and BMW M3.
First of all, it uses a new 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, which is said to have been developed with Ferrari's know-how. It makes 505hp and 600Nm (443lb-ft) of torque, thus allowing the Giulia Quadrifoglio Verde to reach 100km/h (62mph) in 3.9sec from a standstill and achieve a top speed of 305km/h (190mph).
Second, it has an appealing exterior design, which was adorned with carbon bits and pieces, which helps it tip the scales at 1,524kg (3,360lbs) dry and plays a major role in weight distribution as well.
Thirdly, this crazy Alfa remains a practical saloon, with plenty of rear legroom and headroom, enough boot space for your luggage, and a nice interior, although not on same level as the AMG C63, according to this reviewer.
Speaking of which, the Giulia QV does have a few flaws, but it being an Alfa, enthusiasts will most likely be willing to overlook them. You can find out what its strong and weak points are by watching the following video.