The Diablo GT1 Stradale Is The Lamborghini You Never Knew Existed

Once upon a time, Lamborghini embarked on an ambitious sports car racing programme that would have seen it competing against the likes of the Porsche 911 GT1 and McLaren F1 GTR. Unfortunately, the project was scrapped but not before two race-focused examples of the Diablo were created.
Dubbed the Lamborghini Diablo GT1 Stradale, one example resides in Europe while the second sits in a private Japanese collection. You may have never known the Stradale ever existed but all it takes is one look to understand that it is the absolute quintessential Lamborghini.
Filmed by YouTuber NM2255 last year, the GT1 Stradale was built by French specialist Signes Advanced Technology. At the heart of the racer is a 6.0-liter naturally-aspirated V12 engine delivering 655 hp and wrapped around it is distinctive carbon fiber bodywork that dramatically alters the appearance of Lamborghini’s former flagship.
The interior is also dramatically different to a road-going Diablo and features a custom pedal box, exposed shifter and of course, all the custom buttons, switches and knobs you would expect of the finest race car.