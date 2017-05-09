The Ford F-250 MegaRaptor Is For Those That Always Need More

The Ford F-150 Raptor is undeniably the most rugged, off-road focused pickup truck on the market but compared to the F-250 MegaRaptor produced by one particular American firm, it's subdued.
The company in question is dubbed F250R and it offers two different and over-the-top options for F-250 owners. The first, dubbed the SuperRaptor, sees a standard F-250 get lifted, outfitted with a custom body, modified wheelbase and upgraded suspension systems to turn it into an off-road animal. If the 40-inch tires aren't enough, the huge MegaRaptor with 46-inch rubber is the way to go.
Power for the MegaRaptor comes courtesy of a Ford Powerstroke V8 diesel engine that has been fettled to offer a bump in power. In essence, it looks like an F-150 Raptor on steroids and is well over 8-feet wide, making it an absolute beast when cruising through city streets.
If big trucks are your thing, the review below will be right up your alley.